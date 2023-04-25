1 dead, 2 in 'critical but stable' condition after apartment fire, Nevada Public Safety says

Three people were in the apartment at the time of the fire. The two survivors are currently in critical but stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video was originally published on Saturday, April 22.

One person is dead following a fire at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department.

Officers responded to reports of a structure fire at an apartment complex on South 11th Street in Nevada.

When they arrived on scene, one of the apartment units was "fully engulfed", a press release states.

Officials say neighbors were able to help two of the three occupants escape the apartment. Those two occupants are currently in critical but stable condition.

The third person, Lawrence Scott, died in the fire.

In addition, several other families in the apartment complex have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.

"This was a significant fire and event and this took several agencies to control and prevent further damage and injury," the press release reads.

To the community: As you know our department responded to a significant fire where lives were uprooted and some changed... Posted by Nevada Fire Department on Saturday, April 22, 2023

The Nevada Public Safety Department was assisted by fire departments from Colo, Maxwell, Cambridge and McCallsburg, as well as various local emergency services.

"We would also like to extend our condolences to the families [affected] by this tragic event," the department said in the press release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





How to support displaced residents

The Nevada Public Safety Department released a list of ways community members can provide support for fire victims and displaced residents following the fire.

The press release reads in part:

"The department has reached all [families] that are still negatively impacted by this fire event. We have verified this is the only trusted method and accounts we can guarantee assistance will reach those impacted. Other people with good intentions may be setting up other methods of support but this is approved directly from the families themselves."

Here is a list of ways to donate, provided by Nevada Public Safety:

Support surviving fire victims, Tim and Angel Funds should be taken to First Interstate Bank, 404 Lincoln Hwy, Nevada, Iowa

Help cover Lawrence Scott's funeral expenses Venmo @marlene-scott-31

Provide support to displaced residents through Venmo Merci Finch: Venmo @MerciFinch Ashten Arnaud and Mackenzie Hoker: Venmo @Nater-Gobell Brady Nelson and Lannie Brightwell: Venmo @kristal_churchill



Community members are also encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toiletries, shampoo and personal hygiene items to the Nevada Police Department.

"We thank you for the generous outpouring of support and ask our community to support those who are impacted by this fire," the press release states. "Your generous efforts will help these families rebuild what fire has taken from them."



