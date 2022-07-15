Assault case against Ottumwa chiropractor dismissed

The parents of the child alleged that Lindberg hugged and then kissed the boy on the top of the head after finishing a chiropractic service on the him.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The case against an Ottumwa chiropractor accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy in April 2022 has been dismissed.

A complaint was filed against Bruce Lindberg, 63, on April 18, accusing him of one count of simple assault.

The parents of the child alleged that Lindberg hugged and then kissed the boy on the top of the head after finishing a chiropractic service on the him.

Lindberg filed a motion to dismiss the case May 17.

The case was dismissed because it failed to establish probable cause that Lindberg intended the physical contact to be offensive to the victim. According to court documents, the allegations were not "acts which would inherently show a criminal intent."