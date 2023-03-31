50 years later: Uncovering the origins of Iowa's RAGBRAI tradition

Five decades after its invention by two Des Moines Register columnists, RAGBRAI is the longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fifty years ago, RAGBRAI was born.

Its two founders had no clue what it would turn into when they had the idea to hit the open road and find stories along their journey.

"In 1973 when two columnists at the Des Moines Register, Donald Kahl and John Karras, got the idea to ride across Iowa on their bikes and figured 'Hey, I'll get the Register to pay for it if I say I'll write some stories for it along the way', and the Register said 'Sure, but you also have to invite some readers along with you,'" Courtney Crowder, the co-director of "Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary," told Local 5.

What does RAGBRAI stand for?

RAGBRAI stands for Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. It is now the longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

The community's interest in the ride skyrocketed after that first year, and a one-off event transformed into a beloved Iowa tradition.

"The founders, they had no idea this was going to be something that would last for 50 years," Crowder said. "For a long time, they thought this was the last year and then the next year was the last year and then the next year after that was the last year."

How many riders does RAGRAI have?

The buzz around RAGBRAI has only grown over time. Nearly 330,000 cyclists have hit the road since its inception — and a record-breaking number of cyclists are predicted for RAGBRAI L's trek across the Hawkeye State.

Crowder said part of RAGBRAI's appeal is that it represents a lot of different things for the riders.

"It's about unlocking and embracing whatever you put on hold in your life to come to Iowa at the end of July and ride across this state," she said.

As the event continues to grow, it has maintained that spirit of adventure and community it was first founded on.

If you are interested in learning more about the history of the iconic Iowa ride, "Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary" will be shown in theaters across Iowa through the end of July and start of August. Click here for more information about tickets and locations.