Parent: Ames schools aren't addressing learning for special needs students during COVID-19 pandemic

AMES, Iowa — Schools across the state started their online classes Monday. But there's one situation that an Ames high parent says isn't being addressed: kids with special needs.

Melissa Delisi's son Landon is a sophomore at Ames High School. He also has autism. Because of that, Melissa says Landon has struggled to keep up with his education after the school buildings closed down.

"His teacher called one day wanting to talk to him, and he just pushed the phone away," Melissa said.

Melissa says Landon isn't able to learn from home, and that the Ames school districe hasn't addressed how special needs students could continue learning.

"It's never been on a single email," Melissa said. "We get emails every week from the school district, and there's never been any mention of kids with IEP's. I feel like he's being excluded."

A text message I received from the Ames school district said the districe is "actively working with families across the district, including those with special needs."

I spoke with Evelyn Horton with Balance Autism, who gave this advice: parents should get rid of the idea that they should be able to replicate school.

"As long as what [parents] are doing is keeping them engaged and communicating and finding ways for them to do it repeatedly, so that they're getting more practice at something, then you're probably hitting it where you need to," Horton said.

Horton also says parents should build a routine with instruction, set aside times to be purposely engaged, and set expectations that can be met.

But Melissa feels differently.

"[Landon] is not going to learn in the house. It's part of [his] autism."

Despite what Melissa believes is a lack of action taken by the school, Horton believes they, and other schools who may not have it figured out, will come up with something that works.

"I think schools will come through," Horton said. "I think they'll figure out what to do and how to do it."