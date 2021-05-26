Pella family fosters 100 newborns over 22 years following their own heartbreak

Foster care centers say Iowa currently has about 2,100 foster families and it’s not nearly enough to meet the needs of Iowa children.

PELLA, Iowa — May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and Local 5 is highlighting a Pella family who fostered more than 100 newborn babies over the last 22 years.

According to Four Oaks, Iowa currently has about 2,100 foster families and it’s not nearly enough to meet the needs of Iowa children.

“There is a huge need for families to foster children, said Kaci O’Day Goldstein, program director at Four Oaks. “We are looking for families that can really meet the needs of older youth, children of color, LGBTQ children and sibling groups. Those are our big areas that we really have a need for foster families."

Mike and Deb Schuring have two grown children of their own, but years ago, they decided to open their home up to others in need.

"We believed we had a loving home that we could provide for these children until they went to their forever home,” Deb said.

After the couple's first foster baby ended up extremely sick due to an underlying health problem, the Schuring's thought about throwing in the towel.

"We just decided we can't do this anymore, this is too hard,” Deb said. “It was too emotional, we were so attached to her."

But soon, they got another call. And then another.

Eventually, the family cared for 100 newborns over 22 years.

Deb remembers the first time she got a medically fragile baby.

"I sat down on an ottoman and I started to cry and I said, ‘I seriously don't think I can do this,’” Deb said. “And my teenage son came in and said, ‘Mom, if not us, who?’"

90% of the newborns the Schuring's fostered were from a private adoption agency. The family chose not to get paid for providing care.

"We just wanted these babies to have the very best start in life and we were privileged enough to give that to them,” Schuring said.

Now, in their 60s, the Schuring's said they're closing this chapter of their lives.

"I will look back and say, did this really happen? Did we really foster 100 babies?” Deb said.

While their foster care license has lapsed, the Schuring’s nursery is still ready to go just in case.

"I don't know that we will ever get relicensed again, but I'm not ready to say never,” Deb said.

Deb and Mike lost their first two babies.

Andrea, who was born May 9, 1982, died that same day.

"She died on Mother's Day,” Deb said.

David, who shared Andrea’s birthday one year later, died after a 2-day NICU stay.

"We knew the hearts of people who had trouble starting families on their own,” Deb said.

The loss of her first two babies, opening Deb's heart to make sure so many others get a good start in this world.