Police: 18-year-old hospitalized after Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An 18-year old man is in the hospital after a shooting in a Fort Dodge apartment early Sunday morning.

Police said a 911 caller said they heard several shots fired near the 10 block of North 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a parking lot with gunshot wounds to his midsection. The victim was eventually airlifted to a Des Moines-area hospital.

Police determined the incident occurred inside an apartment at 21½ N. 7th St. Officers found witnesses and a firearm at the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323.