George Floyd protests spread to smaller, mostly white towns

Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white.

OMAHA, Neb. — Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America.

Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities.

The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.