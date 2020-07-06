Iowa City protests: Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium, Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

Profane language was plastered around a statue of Nile Kinnick and around surrounding areas of the stadium.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kinnick Stadium and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are recovering from vandalism that happened over Saturday night.

KCRG-TV reports that the vandalism happened after 9:00 p.m. in the plaza outside the sound end zone at the stadium. Vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with profane language.

Some vandalism singled out Hawkeye football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was placed on administrative leave Saturday after dozens of allegations of "racial disparities" by former players.

KCRG didn't find vandalism at the University of Iowa Stead Children's Hospital during their first inspection; however, several people reported other areas of the hospital were vandalized.

The Nile Kinnick statue has since been cleaned off, however there is still graffiti around the stadium.

Local 5 is choosing not to show parts of the vandalism due to the profane language used.