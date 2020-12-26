'She needs to step down': Iowa father calls for action after child came home from school with bruises

To protect the identity of the child, Local 5 is not naming the father.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa family is looking for answers after their child came home from school with bruises.

"That's upsetting, even now, when you see it in writing that your child is on a press release for being the victim of child abuse," the child's father said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they're looking into allegations of assault at Dexter Elementary School, which is part of the West Valley Central District.

According to the child and people that witnessed the incident they were left after a staff member yanked the child out of line.

"Nobody expects to have their children come home from school, claiming they've been abused or yelled at by a teacher," the child's father said.

The child's father provided Local 5 provided with an investigation document filled out by the school district.

In it, it shows the staff member admits to grabbing the child, but not where the bruises were left.

The family knows the accused staff member personally, and while the actions were out of character, the child's father feels it would be safer for students if that person left the school.

"My child pointed out that this teacher was, or has, always been very nice, and that the pandemic must have affected her," the child's father said. "I don't know what's going on in her personal life, but I strongly feel she needs to step down from her position."

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said they've contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services about the matter.

They declined an on-camera interview because the investigation is ongoing.