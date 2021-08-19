Giant Slide celebrates 50th year at the Iowa State Fair

In honor of her late father, a woman bought 80 slide tickets this year to pass along the fair fun to others.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is another Iowa State Fair staple that's brought joys to thousands over the years: the Giant Slide.

2021 marks the 50th year for the slide, and this year, it is in a new location southwest of the Anne and Bill Riley stage as part of Walnut Square.

In honor of her late father, a woman bought 80 slide tickets this year to pass along the fair fun to others.

Watch the video above to see Local 5's Khalil Maycock, Jackie Schmillen and Brandon Lawrence race down the Giant Slide.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.