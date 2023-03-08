50-year family tradition continues the Iowa State Fair campgrounds

A family of around 100 people spend the month of August at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — they say nothing will stop this tradition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the Iowa State Fair gets closer, one family is already set up for the "Best Days Ever".

The Latcham Family moves all their family and work to east Des Moines to camp at the state fairgrounds year after year.

There are around 100 family members who stay on the campgrounds, and it's a tradition they've continued for over five decades.

One family member, camper Tony Latcham, told Local 5 they're building a community by continuing this tradition.

"We raised our kids, you know, I was raised here playing ball down in the valley with cousins and friends and everything, so huge family tradition. And it's not just about the fair, but it's about the camping and just being a part of a community up here, so probably should have our own zip code," Tony Latcham said.

The Latcham family has gone on many family vacations all around the world, but they said the fair is the best vacation yet.

"Again, it's the same old thing, just getting everybody together," Jim Latcham said.

The family is already planning the tradition to continue for generations to come.

"It's pretty important for us to continue this for the next generation because they're all looking forward to it too, they're just a little bit worried about that 20-year waitlist to get a camping spot. We should've added them to the waitlist a long time ago," Tony said.

The Latcham family has even started the tradition as young as possible.

"Camping at the state fair is such a family tradition that my husband's two sisters brought their babies from the hospital to the camper at the state fair," said Joy Latcham.

Several family members play football and other sports, but that doesn't stop them from coming to the fair.

Latcham's sons drive about 90 miles every day in order to make it to the state fair.

The tradition built is something that can't compare to anything else for the Latcham family — to them, it's unforgettable.