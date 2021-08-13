Friday marks 4-H Day at the Iowa State Fair

Friday morning brought in lots of excitement for fairgoers, as the 4-H showcased all of their exhibits.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Friday of the 2021 Iowa State Fair celebrated all things 4-H.

"We are so excited to be on the Grand Concourse for Iowa each day of the fair and excited to be sharing the message of 4-H with all fairgoers here today," said Emily Saveraid, executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

The new Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building has made it possible for kids in the program to show off their talents, whether it be quilting or scientific experiments.

And if you think that's cool, 4-H will be shooting food up into the first layer of the atmosphere Saturday morning at 9 at the new 4-H building.

If you didn't know, this is the 4-H pledge: "I Pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world."

