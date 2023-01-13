Iowa State Fair names new CEO

Jeremy Parsons previously worked for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, but now he's taking over the top position in March for the fair's "Best Days Ever".

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair introduced its new CEO, Jeremy Parsons, on Facebook Friday.

Parsons previously worked for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, but now he's taking over the top position in March as the fair's "Best Days Ever" grow closer.

"Please join us in welcoming Jeremy to this new role!" the fair's Facebook post reads in part.

Former Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater held the position for more than two decades after starting in 2001. Slater announced his retirement in October 2022.

Visit www.iowastatefair.org for more information on the 2023 celebration. The 2023 Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20, 2023.