Students get their first free meals through Des Moines Public Schools

The school district is offering meals for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools have expanded their meals program.

Multiple meals are available to all DMPS students during the COVID-19 closure.

"We know everyone needs to eat so that's why we are here," says Theron Hobbs, a community school coordinator. "Families are banking on with breakfast and lunch we thought this was the best way we can to truly serve our families."

About 76 percent of DMPS students qualify for free and reduced lunches. School employees and other volunteers are setting up at all middle school locations and a dozen other areas.

Middle school locations:

Brody Middle School, 2501 Park Ave.

Callanan Middle School, 3010 Center St.

Goodrell Middle School, 3300 E. 29th St.

Harding Middle School, 203 East Euclid Ave.

Hiatt Middle School, 1430 East University Ave.

Hoyt Middle School, 2700 East 42nd St.

McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Road

Meredith Middle School, 4827 Madison Ave.

Merrill Middle School, 5301 Grand Ave.

Weeks Middle School, 901 East Park Ave.

In addition, DMPS will be providing student meals at the following locations:

The Meadows, 2525 County Line Rd.

Common Bond, 1421 Des Moines St.

Deer Ridge, 6000 Creston Ave.

Oakridge, 1401 Center St.

Hickman Flats, 2400 Hickman Rd.

The Watchman, 2723 Euclid Ave.

Willow Park, 6514 Chaffee Rd.

Oak View Terrance, 2901 Boston Ave.

Melbourne, 5515 SE 14th St.

Living Waters Fellowship, 3000 SE 22nd St.

Woodland Park Apts., 4530 Lower Beaver Rd.

Corner of Hickman Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.