Suspect in fatal Des Moines hit-and-run booked into Polk County Jail

71-year-old Stephanie Markert was described as a "vibrant energy" and "light" by Delta Gamma sorority.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused of hitting and killing a Drake University sorority house mother has been extradited from Illinois and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Isaias Flores-Morales, 41, allegedly struck 71-year-old Stephanie Markert in the 1200 block of 33rd Street in Des Moines on Jan. 30.

First responders found Markert in the road, suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

"She filled our house with her vibrant energy and light and held all of our Delta Gamma sisters close to her heart," Delta Gamma said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with her family as they grieve and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Drake community and those who knew her… Steph’s lively personality and caring nature was felt by all and she will be dearly missed."

Flores-Morales was arrested in Illinois more than a month later. After being extradited, he was booked into the Polk County Jail early Sunday morning.

Among the charges Flores-Morales is facing are leaving the scene of a fatal accident and first-degree harassment.

"Defendant threatened the victim ... that he would kill her if she informed law enforcement of his whereabouts as he was being sought for a hit and run resulting in death investigation," a criminal complaint reads regarding an incident on Feb. 19.