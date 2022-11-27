x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 teen dead following Ringgold County car accident, officials say

According to the crash report, the driver swerved to avoid a deer.

More Videos

RINGGOLD, Iowa — A 15-year-old was killed in a Ringgold County car accident around 7 p.m. Friday.

According to the crash report, Abbi Overholser was driving south on County Highway P33 with two other teens when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. 

Overholser lost control, which made the vehicle enter a ditch and roll. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle before succumbing to her injuries, the crash report claims. 

The other two teens were treated and released from Ringgold County Hospital, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. 

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

Before You Leave, Check This Out