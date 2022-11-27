1 teen dead following Ringgold County car accident, officials say

RINGGOLD, Iowa — A 15-year-old was killed in a Ringgold County car accident around 7 p.m. Friday.
According to the crash report, Abbi Overholser was driving south on County Highway P33 with two other teens when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Overholser lost control, which made the vehicle enter a ditch and roll. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle before succumbing to her injuries, the crash report claims.
The other two teens were treated and released from Ringgold County Hospital, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol.
