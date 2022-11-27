1 teen dead following Ringgold County car accident, officials say

According to the crash report, the driver swerved to avoid a deer.

RINGGOLD, Iowa — A 15-year-old was killed in a Ringgold County car accident around 7 p.m. Friday.

According to the crash report, Abbi Overholser was driving south on County Highway P33 with two other teens when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

Overholser lost control, which made the vehicle enter a ditch and roll. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle before succumbing to her injuries, the crash report claims.