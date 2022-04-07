How to keep your firework shows from going up in flames

The National Safety Council says an average of 18,500 fires are started by fireworks every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — For many of us, fireworks are the most memorable part of the Fourth of July. But those big bangs that we all love so much can cause some big trouble if you aren't careful.

Some Iowans are being reminded of that the hard way.

On Sunday, July 3, emergency response crews were called to a house fire on 3rd Street in Waukee. The homeowner told Local 5 off-camera that he had been shooting off fireworks earlier that evening and he put them in the garbage, where they later caught fire.

Out in Nevada, firefighters shared on Facebook that they were called to their first fire related to fireworks since they were legalized in Iowa back in 2017.

Kim Sandstoe with Jake's Fireworks said there's a lot to consider before you start your 4th of July fun.

"They need to be aware of what they have around them as far as trees. Are you in a neighborhood where you've got roof tops where some of the debris may be coming down?" Sandstoe said.

But just getting the fireworks into the sky safely is only half the battle. Like the Waukee house fire showed, firework enthusiasts need to know how to properly dispose of them after the show's over.

"You can douse it with a little bit of water to make sure there isn't any additional heat or explosion going, but just give it some time to to automatically cool off on its own, and then collect the matter and dispose of it," Sandstoe said.

The National Safety Council says that more than 18,000 fires every year are caused by fireworks.

Additional tips from the Iowa Fire Marshal include: