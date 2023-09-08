Urbandale police searching for missing 13-year-old

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday night.
Police believe 13-year-old Isabella "Bella" Rucker left her house on the 3000 block of 67th Street voluntarily around 5:15 p.m.
She is likely wearing an ankle brace on her left leg and might have a pink backpack with her.
If you have any information about Bella or her location, call 911 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.
