Urbandale police searching for missing 13-year-old

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Police believe 13-year-old Isabella "Bella" Rucker left her house on the 3000 block of 67th Street voluntarily around 5:15 p.m.

She is likely wearing an ankle brace on her left leg and might have a pink backpack with her.

If you have any information about Bella or her location, call 911 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.



