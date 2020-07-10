Downtown music venue Vaudeville Mews closing its doors

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vaudeville Mews is closing after nearly 18 years of operation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken another business. After almost18 years, Vaudeville Mews in Downtown Des Moines is closing.

The venue first opened near 4th and Court in December of 2002, and has welcomed thousands of artists to the Des Moines area in that span.

Owner Amedeo Rossi said the pandemic has done so much damage that they just couldn't survive anymore.

"We ran out of our money and we're not able to realize any revenue," Rossi said. "It seems to just be perpetuating itself; there's just nothing there. I mean, it's almost an impossible situation."

Management took to social media, thanking all those who have come out and supported them and the artists they've hosted over the year.