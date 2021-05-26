Motorcyclist life-flighted to Des Moines following accident in Warren County

According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating if the driver had been drinking before going on the road.

ST CHARLES, Iowa — A man is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries after attempting to turn his motorcycle on a county road curve in Warren County Wednesday night, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with ISP said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. along Highway G50 outside of St. Charles.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether or not alcohol impairment is a factor in the crash, according to Dinkla.

The driver was traveling east on the road when he approached the curve near 30th Avenue. As he was taking the curve, the motorcycle left the pavement and went onto the right gravel shoulder.

The motorcycle then re-entered the roadway, sliding a short distance before coming to a stop on the left shoulder of the road.

The man was life-flighted by MercyOne to Des Moines for treatment. ISP did not disclose the driver's identity.