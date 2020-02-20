Des Moines woman arrested on various animal neglect charges

Police said Tina Petraline operates a "rescue" from her home

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was booked and released from Polk County Jail Thursday, accused of a variety of charges relating to animal neglect, harassment and theft.

Police said Tina Petraline claims to operate from her home an animal rescue known as "Unbreakabull Bullies."

Officers said in Sep. 2019, Petraline contacted the owner of a hurt pit bull and arranged surgery for it. Two months later, another person got the dog and said it was limping and showing signs of discomfort. Officials found the dog never received appropriate care or surgery. The pet was taken to the ARL, where surgery was later performed.

In another instance, officers claim Petraline gave another person puppies that were coughing and covered with fleas.They said one puppy died, and another was later diagnosed at Blue Pearl Vet Clinic with Parvo.

Police also said in late November 2019, 16 dogs were removed from Petraline's home for violating a city ordinance regarding the number of dogs allowed in a residence. They said one dog was found to have heartworms and a type of lung cancer. The dog, for humane purposes, was euthanized, officials said.

Officers said one of the dogs removed from the home was being sold to a breeder under contract. Police claim Petraline began posting on social media that was found to be intentionally harassing.

More recently this month, Des Moines officers allege Petraline failed to pay a bill to Anderson Vet Hospital. They say the amount of money dates back to 2016.