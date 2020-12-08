6-month-old dog's eye condition leaves her in 'constant discomfort', ARL says

Zina, a six-month old, needs surgery and is in constant discomfort from eye problems.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The following story contains descriptions/pictures which may be upsetting.

A six-month old puppy is facing some serious challenges, and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa is making an appeal for help.

The organization posted on Facebook about Zina. They said every blink and every movement in her eyes brings discomfort.

The ARL said they put Zina on medications to fight infections, and keep her eyes healthy.

They said she has received some initial surgeries, but needs to see a specialist.