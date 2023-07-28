Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Des Moines to discuss reproductive rights

It's the second visit of this kind the vice president has made to the Des Moines metro, and her second visit since taking office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Des Moines Friday to discuss reproductive rights in the state.

Harris will meet with health care providers, patients, local leaders and abortion advocates in Iowa. The discussion is the latest in a series of meetings Harris has held in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Today, I am in Des Moines to discuss the fight ahead to protect reproductive rights in Iowa and across the nation," Harris said on Twitter.

Back in March, Harris met with local leaders at Grand View University to discuss abortion access.

Harris' July visit follows a whirlwind month for abortion access in Iowa.

On July 11, Iowa legislators passed a near-total abortion ban during a special legislative session. The bill effectively bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, around the time a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law on July 14, but just three days later, a judge put a pause on the new restrictions.

Reynolds has since filed an appeal, which was approved by the Iowa Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court can rule on the temporary injunction alone, or it can decide to fast-forward a decision on merits of the law itself.

As of late July, abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Harris isn't the only high-profile politician in Des Moines Friday: Several GOP presidential hopefuls, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner on Friday evening.