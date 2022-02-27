Celebrating Black history | 'This Week in Iowa'

From an integrated mining town 100 years ago to a city's first Black police chief, Local 5 celebrates Iowa's Black stories.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On "This Week in Iowa", Sabrina Ahmed shares some of the Black stories that helped shape our state. Local 5 is highlighting some of the many accomplishments of Black Iowans from the 19th century to the present.

Featured stories include:

Buxton was more integrated than other Iowa towns in the early 20th century, with a 55% Black population.

During the early part of the 1900s, African American students were not allowed to live on campus at Iowa State University because of an unofficial rule, according to Ames History Museum.

To help those students, Archie and Nancy Martin, an African American couple, offered up their home as a solution.

“I hope they see me as an example. I hope they see that we can get to this leadership level,” said Chief Darius Potts.

The house was built by James Jordan, a one-time slave catcher who became a fierce abolitionist.

Also, the president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP talks about what's changed in the state and explains the "rubber band effect" of the 2020 racial justice movement.

Watch "This Week in Iowa" Sundays at 9 a.m. on Local 5 or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Anchor: