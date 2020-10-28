Voting in Iowa: Getting to the polls on Election Day

DART is offering free rides all day Nov. 3. Rideshare apps are offering discounts to and from the polls.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day?

A study on the 2016 Election found 30% of non-voters said transportation played a minor or major factor in why they didn't vote.

Des Moines' busing system, DART, is offering free rides all day Nov. 3.

Polls in Polk County are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but DART is offering free rides all day long on local routes, express routes and DART on-call routes.

Story County's CyRide bus system also will have free rides on Election Day.

Rideshare apps are offering discounted rides to the polls as well.

Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip).

This Election Day, we’re providing voters in the US with a discount on trips to and from polling locations, because getting to a polling station should never be a barrier to voting.



Learn more → https://t.co/Sw05uMt9TM pic.twitter.com/rSPOlsCmNZ — Uber (@Uber) October 5, 2020

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox. You must use the code 2020VOTE to get the discount.

Both Uber and Lyft discounts apply to bike and scooter services as well.