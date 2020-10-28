x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Voter Guide

Voting in Iowa: Getting to the polls on Election Day

DART is offering free rides all day Nov. 3. Rideshare apps are offering discounts to and from the polls.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day? 

A study on the 2016 Election found 30% of non-voters said transportation played a minor or major factor in why they didn't vote. 

Des Moines' busing system, DART, is offering free rides all day Nov. 3. 

Polls in Polk County are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but DART is offering free rides all day long on local routes, express routes and DART on-call routes. 

Story County's CyRide bus system also will have free rides on Election Day. 

RELATED: Iowa's role in the Electoral College, explained

RELATED: Can you take a selfie with your ballot in Iowa?

Rideshare apps are offering discounted rides to the polls as well.

Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip). 

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox. You must use the code 2020VOTE to get the discount. 

Both Uber and Lyft discounts apply to bike and scooter services as well.