x
2023 NFL Combine: Van Ness runs 40-yard dash, McDonald IV competes after battling fever

Thursday marked the first day of combine drills, with Lukas Van Ness and Will McDonald IV getting the early attention of NFL teams.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 NFL Combine is officially underway in Indianapolis. 

The 2023 Scouting Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Feb. 28 through March 6. Draft prospects will work out, participate in drills such as the 40-yard dash and interview with teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City).

A total of 319 prospects have been invited this year, with nine coming from in-state schools.

Last year's combine featured standout performances from Iowa State running back Breece Hall (a second-round pick by the New York Jets) and Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints).

2023 Combine Drills Schedule

  • Thursday, March 2 (2 p.m. CT): Defensive lineman and linebackers
  • Friday, March 3 (2 p.m. CT): Defensive backs
  • Friday, March 4 (12 p.m. CT): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends
  • Saturday, March 5 (12 p.m. CT): Running backs and offensive linemen

Below is the list of Hawkeyes and Cyclones at this year's combine, as well as their combine testing numbers.

Click here for live results from the NFL Combine

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

NFL Network reported that McDonald IV had a fever of 104 degrees earlier in the week, but still wanted to participate in some of the drills.

