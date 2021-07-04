x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Basketball

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State's top scorer, says he'll transfer

Bolton left Penn State in 2019 after then-coach Patrick Chambers made a race-tinged comment to him.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) dunks the ball ahead of Iowa forward Jack Nunge, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State's Rasir Bolton has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be looking to play at his third school in four years. 

Bolton was the Cyclones' leading scorer at 15.5 points per game. Bolton left Penn State in 2019 after then-coach Patrick Chambers made a race-tinged comment to him. 

Chambers resigned in October 2020. 

Iowa State won only two games this past season. Coach Steve Prohm was fired, replaced by T.J. Otzelberger

Bolton tweeted that he had expected to remain with the Cyclones and that the decision to leave was not his own.

Subscribe to Local 5's YouTube channel for more local sports

Related Articles