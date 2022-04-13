DMACC'S Emma Dighton named NJCAA DII Player of the Week

BOONE, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community college freshman Emma Dighton was named NJCAA DII Player of the Week for her outstanding offensive performance from April 4 through April 10.
Over the course of the week, she hit seven home runs, totaled 29 RBIs and posted a .545 batting average.
"When I get into the batter's box, get onto the field, I just think I want to do this for the team," Dighton said. " I want to help my team and I think that is what has made me so successful is because I love when they have success and I have success for them."
DMACC is currently on a 13-game winning streak and is ranked third in the country. They also haven't played more than five innings in seven of their last eight games because they have run-ruled teams.