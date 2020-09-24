Iowa State will allow 15,000 fans to attend Oct. 3 matchup against Oklahoma

Everyone will have assigned seats, and only 1,000 people will be allowed in the student section.

AMES, Iowa — Cyclone fans will be able to watch the team take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced in a letter Thursday.

After no fans were allowed to attend the Cyclones' 31-14 loss to Louisiana last week, the school says that up to 15,000 people can attend the Oct. 3 matchup with Oklahoma.

Everyone in attendance will have assigned seats, and the student section will be limited to 1,000 fans.

The letter reads in part:

"An important factor in the decision to allow fans at our games is our belief that Cyclone fans are willing to adhere to our mitigation measures. The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in helping create a safe environment while also providing our team an impactful home field advantage. This is an incredible opportunity for Iowa State University to showcase its ability to successfully navigate the challenges associated with large outdoor events during a pandemic."

ISU consulted with Dr. Chris Hostler with Infection Control Education for Major Sports, according to the letter.

Refunds will still be given to all students who purchased tickets, and a random drawing will determine who gets complimentary games to the OU game.

Iowa State plays on the road Saturday against TCU.