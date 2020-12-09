COLLEGE FOOTBALL LIVE UPDATES: Iowa State vs. Lousiana

College football has arrived in Ames, with the Cyclones facing their sole non-conference opponent of the year in the Ragin' Cajuns.

AMES, Iowa — No. 23 Iowa State kicks off their 2020 football season at 11 a.m. Saturday against Louisiana. The game will be televised on ESPN. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game here.

Things to remember

—No fans will be in attendance at Jack Trice Stadium after the university decided to reverse an earlier decision on limiting the number of fans

—The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff

—The Cyclones' 2020 schedule will be a "9+1" model, meaning Louisiana will be the team's only non-conference opponent; for a complete season schedule for ISU, click here

—Charlie Kolar (TE), Greg Eisworth (DB) and JaQuan Bailey (DE) have were named to the Big 12's Preseason All-Conference Team in July; Kolar was also picked as a second team Preseason All-American

—Iowa State was 7-6 (5-4 in Big 12 play) last year and ended the year with a 33-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl; Lousiana was 11-3 (7-2 Sun Belt Conference) and beat Miami (OH) 27-17 in the Lendingtree Bowl

Second Quarter

:00

Louisiana kicker, Nate Snyder, hits a 30-yard FG. 14-10 at half.

1:10

Louisiana starts the drive at the 27-yard line.

1:17

Breece Hall with the 11-yard run for the touchdown. That puts Iowa State on top 14-7.

1:30

Brock Purdy connects with Chase Allen for a first down

2:29

Trevor Downing injured on the short run.

2:50

Pass Interference on Louisiana gives Iowa State a first down. They're set up at the 33 of the Ragin' Cajuns.

4:07

The Cyclones will start the drive at the 33-yard line.

JON SCHAEFFER: Iowa State showing that rust especially in tackling. It's been a common theme to start the season for all teams at the beginning of the year.

4:14

Ensuing kickoff Ragin' Cajuns get on the board. Chris Smith with the kickoff return for a touchdown. 7-7

Kene Nwangwu punches it in and Iowa State has their first touchdown of 2020. 7-0 ISU after the PAT #Clones @weareiowa5news #Local5Sports — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) September 12, 2020

4:28

Kene Nwangwu is in on a 1-yard touchdown run! Cyclones are on the board. PAT is good. ISU with a 7-0 lead.

5:05

Breece Hall breaks through for a first down. He loses the ball but he is ruled down. 1st-and-goal Cyclones.

5:18

3rd-and-6 pass goes to Milton and he spins down the sidelines for a first down.

6:00

Another Breece Hall run. He has nine rushes so far for 57 yards.

7:03

Breece Hall gains 18 on a 3rd-and-7 for the Cyclones. Huge play to bring the ball inside the Lousiana 30.

7:52

Punt fielded and returned by Tarique Milton. ISU will start in Ragin' Cajun territory.

8:01

Pressure forces a quick throw from Levi Lewis, but it falls incomplete. A three-and-out for the ISU defense.

ESPN takes a moment to remember D.J. Looney, an assistant coach for the Ragin' Cajuns who died of a heart attack in August at the age of 31.

9:19

Punt is fair caught by Lousiana at the 12-yard line. Still scoreless.

9:26

Back-to-back drops from ISU receivers brings up 4th-and-4.

10:03

A 6-yard run from Purdy pushes the Cyclones past midfield.

11:15

Kene Nwangwu comes up short on a 3rd-and-2 run. Cyclones convert a 4th-and-1 with a Purdy QB sneak.

13:20

Purdy converts a 3rd-and-9 pass to Xavier Hutchinson after nearly throwing an interception the previous play.

14:18

3rd-and-goal run is stopped well short of a touchdown. Lousiana misses a field goal and the Cyclones will get the ball back. Still no score.

First Quarter

0:35

JaQuan Bailey with a huge tackle for loss on 2nd-and-goal. A loss of 7 for Lousiana. That will end the first quarter.

1:28

RB Trey Ragas bounces it to the outside for a 7-yard gain. Another 3rd-and-1. They hurry it up and feed Ragas again. Now 1st-and-goal.

3:10

Lousiana runs it on 3rd-and-7 and converts. Ragin' Cajuns down to the ISU 32.

4:30

Lousiana converts a 3rd-and-12 on a RB screen to RB Elijah Mitchell. They're into ISU territory.

5:15

Lewis rolls out on play action but DL Latrell Bankston gets the sack.

5:55

Breece Hall shoots up the middle for a run but fumbles the ball. Lousiana recovers it.

6:02

Punt is out of bounds at the Cyclone 43-yard line. Second drive coming up for Brock Purdy and company.

6:10

Cyclones bring a corner blitz and QB Levi Lewis throws behind his intended receiver. ISU forces a three-and-out.

7:26

Punt is downed inside the 15. Ragin' Cajuns will take over for their second drive of the game.

7:41

Purdy misses Hutchinson again on a 3rd-and-6 throw. Cyclones will have to punt from the Lousiana side of the field.

8:37

Purdy takes his first deep shot of the game but it's incomplete. Intended for WR Xavier Hutchinson.

9:05

Cyclones are into Lousiana territory and convert a 3rd-and-1. Both offenses playing an up-tempo style so far.

12:32

ISU takes over after the punt on their own 16-yard line. First two plays for the Cyclone offense are a 5-yard run for RB Breece Hall and a 10-yard completion to WR Sean Shaw.

13:21

Lousiana is able to convert one third down, but their drive stalls out after pressure forces QB Levi Lewis out of bounds.

14:55

Iowa State kicks off to Lousiana, and we are underway! ESPN broadcast notes the Ragin' Cajuns were sixth in the country last year in rushing offense.

Pregame

