Iowa State Cyclones

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

The Cyclones are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season.
Credit: AP
File- Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

AMES, Iowa — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian.

Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. 

Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists. Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs. 

