Betts returning to Iowa as assistant; Barnett new line coach

Ladell Betts will return to Iowa to coach running backs and George Barnett has been hired as the Hawkeyes' offensive line coach.

Betts started for the Hawkeyes from 1998 to 2001 and is the only running back in program history to lead the team in rushing four straight years.

Betts went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. The 41-year-old was head coach the last two years at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.