'Friday Night Blitz': Week 2 scores and highlights

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today to stream "Friday Night Blitz" live each week.
Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!
Matchups for Friday, Sept. 2 include:
- West Marshall vs. Nevada
- Ankeny vs. Centennial
- Waukee vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
- Des Moines Hoover vs. Des Moines Christian
- Williamsburg vs. Van Meter
- Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee Northwest
- Urbandale vs. Johnston
- Ames vs. Fort Dodge
- Southeast Polk vs. West Des Moines Valley
- Harlan vs. Grinnell
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Bondurant
- Des Moines Lincoln vs. Norwalk
- Des Moines East vs. Des Moines North