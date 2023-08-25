'Inside the Huddle' Episode 1: Meet the Ames Little Cyclones

Local 5 will follow the Ames Little Cyclones all year long, only on "Friday Night Blitz."

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is excited to introduce our new segment for "Friday Night Blitz" this season: "Inside the Huddle." We'll follow the Ames Little Cyclones as they look to build on last year's historic season.

"We lost last year in the first round [of the posteason] to Southeast Polk," said Jackson Winkey, a junior linebacker for the Little Cyclones. "You know, all season for me especially, I didn't play a lot. Only two weeks and I got hurt, so I'm giving it my all this year. I really want to show out for the team and get some eyes on me for later but this team is ready to go, man. We're ready for this schedule. We're prepared."

"Last year, we threw the ball like crazy. And we had some kids [that] were very good at that," head coach Brian Sauser said. "So we knew this year would probably be very different. So our focus was on just, you know, some new schemes ... we knew we had to get bigger and stronger because we need to probably be a little more of a run-heavy team this year."