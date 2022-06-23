Iowa State University suspends Men’s Cyclone Hockey Club

The club is banned from all competition during the 2022-2023 academic year following an investigation into allegations of hazing.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University has suspended the Men's Cyclone Hockey Club from all competition during the 2022-2023 academic year following an investigation into allegations of team hazing, according to a news release.

The university received two reports of concerns with the club on April 4 and April 7. Following a preliminary investigation, the university initially issued an interim suspension on May 4 to provide time to further look into the allegations.

In its investigation, the Office of Student Conduct found the team violated the Student Code of Conduct by organizing team activities that intentionally targeted new members.

The activities, which involved alcohol abuse, personal humiliation and financial penalties, date back to at least 2018.

"The events created circumstances endangering the mental or physical health or safety of the targeted students, involved acts based solely on the classification status of the targeted student-members, involved acts of potential personal humiliation, and involved acts in violation of applicable law and other university policies," the investigative summary states.

In addition, Internal Audit and University Human Resources conducted a separate investigation of oversight by coaching staff and Recreation Services staff. The findings show a lack of appropriate oversight and understanding of student complaints, as well as club finances.

According to a Cyclone Hockey Facebook post, the club "steadfastly denies any actions in violation of the University's Student Code of Conduct" and plans on exploring all possible options in responding to the sanctions.

To be reinstated as a club, the team "must develop a comprehensive review and plan outlining new and continuing team education, complete anti-hazing and alcohol and drug abuse training and restructure as a traditional, student-led sports club," the university's release said.

If these steps are completed by Dec. 16, 2022, the club may resume team practices and scrimmages in spring 2023.

Full team activities, including competitions and league games, will resume in summer 2023 if the team follows the guidelines and there are no other violations of policy.

In the event that the requirements are not met or if the team violates university policy again, the suspension will be extended.