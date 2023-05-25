2023 girls state soccer pairings announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pairings for the first round of the 2023 IGHSAU state soccer tournament have been released.
The tournament begins Tuesday, May 31 and runs through Saturday, June 3.
Games will be played at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Class 1A
- No. 1 Des Moines Christian vs. No. 8 Hudson
- Wednesday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. (Field 9)
- No. 2 Nevada vs. No. 7 Bishop Heelan
- Wednesday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. (Field 6)
- No. 3 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 6 Van Meter
- Wednesday, May 31 at 10:45 a.m. (Field 7)
- No. 4 Gilbert vs. No. 5 Underwood
- Wednesday, May 31 at 10:15 a.m. (Field 8)
Class 2A
- No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 8 North Polk
- Wednesday, May 31 at 12:30 p.m. (Field 9)
- No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. No. 7 Marion
- Wednesday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m. (Field 6)
- No. 4 Pella vs. No. 5 ADM
- Wednesday, May 31 at 12:45 p.m. (Field 8)
Class 3A
- No. 1 Waukee Northwest vs. No. 8 Ankeny Centennial
- Wednesday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. (Field 9)
- No. 2 Ankeny vs. No. 7 Dowling Catholic
- Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. (Field 6)
- No. 3 Johnston vs. No. 6 Linn-Mar
- Wednesday, May 31 at 3:45 p.m. (Field 7)
- No. 4 West Des Moines Valley vs. No. 5 Pleasant Valley
- Wednesday, May 31 at 3:15 p.m. (Field 8)
