Local veterans prepare for Golden Age Games

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 700 veteran athletes from across 43 states will be competing at the 37th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games May 20-25 in Des Moines.

In addition to offering fun competition, the purpose of the event is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among veterans.

Another big part of the games is the sense of community it creates among the competitors.

"I enjoy going, not only just traveling to each other's states that we may not have been at before, and getting to enjoy what they have at their state, rejoining the friends that I've made," said Air Force veteran Carole Rowland. "The competition is healthy and it's friendly for the most part."

"I come for three reasons to the Golden Age Games," said Raymond Carlson, an Army veteran. "Fun, the camaraderie and winning."

The games will take place across six venues in Des Moines, including the Iowa Events Center and Drake Stadium.