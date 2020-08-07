x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local-sports

#3 Ankeny hands #1 Dowling Catholic a 4-0 loss in game one of baseball doubleheader

Tuesday's doubleheader is a likely preview of a postseason matchup between Ankeny and Dowling Catholic. The Hawks blank the Maroons in game one.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ankeny Hawks and Dowling Catholic Maroons will likely meet in substate play for postseason baseball. Tuesday's doubleheader between the top five teams was a preview of what we could see later in July. The Hawks, in game one, plated four runs and blanked the Maroons for a win 4-0. Dowling Catholic took game two of the doubleheader. Jon Schaeffer has those highlights from the first game of the night.

RELATED: Tamin Lipsey, highly-touted Ames High School recruit, back on the court after recovery from torn ACL

RELATED: MLB releases 60-game schedule for 2020 season to start on July 23