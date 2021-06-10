Brody Brecht turning heads with scouts ahead of 2021 MLB Draft

Brody Brecht is topping out at 98-mph with his fastball. That's gotten the attention of the MLB and could make for a tough decision in July

ANKENY, Iowa — On Wednesday Brody Brecht topped out at 98 miles per hour with his fast ball and he never dipped out of the 90's.

He went a complete game gave up two hits one walk and struck out 13 against Centennial.

. @brody_brecht is starting Game 2 on the mound for @AnkenyBaseball. Here, he strikes out @JacksonPowell_5 of @CentJagBaseball in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/Rsx9TB9Urv — ANKENY FANATIC (@AnkenyFanatic) June 10, 2021

Brecht has the attention of just about every MLB team out there and will likely be drafted in mid-July.