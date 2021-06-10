Brody Brecht turning heads with scouts ahead of 2021 MLB Draft

ANKENY, Iowa — On Wednesday Brody Brecht topped out at 98 miles per hour with his fast ball and he never dipped out of the 90's.
He went a complete game gave up two hits one walk and struck out 13 against Centennial.
Brecht has the attention of just about every MLB team out there and will likely be drafted in mid-July.
But he's committed to play football and baseball at Iowa, and being an NFL player is his dream, so there's a lot that will go into a very tough decision should he get his name called in a month.