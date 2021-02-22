Roman Penn out for the year with foot injury, will undergo surgery

Penn averaged 26.8 minutes per game, 11.2 points per game and 5.5 assists per game in 24 games.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake Bulldogs starting point guard Roman Penn will miss the rest of the year due to a foot injury that will require surgery, the school announced Monday.

Penn, a redshirt junior who transferred to Drake rom Siena in 2018, left Sunday's win over Evansville with the injury and was replaced by sophomore Joseph Yesufu.

"After evaluation by the team's medical staff Monday morning, it was determined the injury would require season-ending surgery," the men's basketball program said in a tweet.

In 24 games this year, Penn averaged 26.8 minutes per game, 11.2 points per game and 5.5 assists per game.

The injury news comes just 10 days after starting senior forward and the team's leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill had surgery to repair a fracture in his foot. He is expected to miss four weeks.

The Bulldogs are currently 22-2 on the year and 13-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.