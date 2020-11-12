Berg found the road back home with the Drake Bulldogs

Grace Berg is a focal point for Drake this season, but her path to the Bulldogs wasn't always clear.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At Drake, the road home is not always a straight one.

"It's funny we were just talking the other day about her recruiting process and there was the first one and the second one," said Drake Women's Basketball Coach, Jennie Baranczyk.

Redshirt Sophomore Grace Berg took a detour.

"I made it back home and I'm glad to be here. I wouldn't rather be anywhere else," said Berg.

Berg spent four years at Indianola where she was a four time all-state selection, 5A player of the year her senior year and a top-40 college recruit.

"It came down to Drake and Mizzou and I felt, at the time, that both programs and both coaches, I had really good connections with both and I felt like they would both get a lot out of me," said Berg

She opted for the Tigers, but the Bulldogs did not have to wait very long. Just a semester into her college career, Berg was looking for a change, so she made a call.

We've all been waiting to see # 4️⃣3️⃣ Grace Berg! @graceberg43 pic.twitter.com/GgtJODpSna — Drake Women's Hoops (@DrakeWBB) November 10, 2020

Berg said, "When I was deciding to transfer I didn't talk to anyone else. My first call was to Jennie and I just knew."

Baranczyk said, "Knowing her throughout the recruiting process, it was really hard to hear no the first time and it was freaking amazing the second time."

After redshirting last season, she now plays just a half-hour from where her journey started.

"My family is in the crowd, playing in front of them means the world," said Berg.

And she's playing well too, averaging 18-points a game and she's already been named MVC Newcomer of the Week twice. But before she was driving the lane at the Knapp, she had to find her way home.

"I was really frustrated with myself because I was like 'oh did I make the wrong decision coming out of high school?' but I always go back to everything happens for a reason and I learned what I had to learn," said Berg.