The University of Iowa men's basketball game against Michigan State was postponed Wednesday evening, just one day before players were set to take the court.

A release from Hawkeye Sports says both teams agreed to postpone the game "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants."

The teams will work with the Big 10 Conference to figure out a new date for the game.