Indianola Little League cancels season due to COVID-19

With the number of positive cases in family members of Indianola Little League kids, they've determined it's no longer safe to continue the season.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — The 2020 Indianola Little League season is no more, as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken yet another sporting event away from us.

The league announced via Facebook Tuesday it would be discontinuing the current season, due to the amount of players' family members coming down with the virus.

This also comes as high school baseball and softball teams across the state are having to cancel their own seasons because of positive COVID-19 cases on the roster.

But through the pandemic, there have been some teams and leagues who habe done alright. Pleasant Hill Little League President Jim Byers says his league has gone off without a hitch due to the communication they've had internally from the get-go.

"We knew we were going to take a financial hit," Byers said. "Seeing the enjoyment in the kids, and the joy in the parents' faces, it's the most work we have done. And it's worth it. And so far it's wildly successful!"