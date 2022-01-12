Keagan Johnson enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Just days after Iowa lost its first player of the season to the transfer portal, another player has announced his departure as well.
Sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson tweeted out that he is entering the transfer portal.
Injuries kept him out of action for most of the season, playing in just one game this season.
During his time at Iowa, Johnson totaled 363 receiving yards, 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
