Cyclones to take on Sooners in primetime

The game will be televised on Local 5 on Saturday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones opened up Big 12 play with a 37-34 win over TCU Saturday, with perhaps the biggest opponent of the entire season coming into town this coming weekend.

Iowa State will kick off against #3 Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, which can be viewed right here on Local 5.

Sophomore running back Breece Hall is coming off a 155-year, 3 TD performance against TCU on Saturday. Hall had success as a freshman against the Sooners last season when he ran for 110 yards and a score, so he should be a focal point going into Saturday's game.

The matchup has brought some exciting games in recent years, with the Cyclones just barely losing in Norman 42-41 a season ago. Each of the last four games between the two programs have been decided by 10 points or less.

The all-time series between these conference foes is very lop-sided, as ISU has a record of 7-74-1 against the Sooners. Oklahoma has won nine of their last ten meetings with Iowa State.