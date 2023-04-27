Lukas Van Ness looks to hear his name called in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Lukas Van Ness, a Barrington, Ill. native, is looking to find his home as an edge rusher in the National Football League.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just 27 games played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness has made his case for being a first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a redshirt freshman, he recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 7 sacks. This past season, he posted 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

"This guy shows me a lot of movement, flexibility along the line of scrimmage. You get him into some sub and nickel packers and he's rushing over guards and he's dominating there," said NFL Network Draft Analyst Charles Davis. "But I think his best is ahead of him because I think he's still developing as a player."

Van Ness (6'5", 272 lbs) is known for being a powerful run-stopper and pass-rusher. Upon entering the NFL, he's looking to make the transition from defensive lineman to edge rusher.

"I really think the versatility he brings as a prospect is something that NFL teams covet," said ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel. "He's obviously established himself as a productive rush end. He's played over the nose and he really could be a 3-4 outside linebacker. So that's the type of toy defensive coordinators at the next level really appreciate."

While the sample size may be limited compared to other draft prospects, what Van Ness has put on tape appears to have been enough to convince many he's worthy of a Round 1 pick.

And a high Round 1 pick at that.

But there will be plenty of suitors if the Barrington, Ill. native slips to the latter half of the first round.

"If Lukas Van Ness is there when they have the selection, that's who they need to pick in order to have as many pass rushers as possible," said Tony Wiggins of Locked on Jaguars. "He gives you a little bit of flexibility like Travon [Walker] where he can slide inside also, and I think that's who'll be the pick if it falls this way."

6'5", 272 lbs

34" Arms, 11" Hands

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds

10-yard Split: 1.64 seconds

Vertical Jump: 31"

Broad Jump: 9'10"

3-Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Bench Press: 17 reps