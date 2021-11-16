x
Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley

The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season.

CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference

The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball. 

The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma

Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.

