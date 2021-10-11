Murphy scores 14 to lead Drake past Coe 87-61

Tremell Murphy had 14 points and eight rebounds as Drake easily beat Coe College.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake started Tuesday night by unveiling a new banner in honor of last season's first NCAA tournament win in 50 years, and the Bulldogs kept the momentum up from there.

Tremell Murphy had 14 points and eight rebounds as Drake easily beat Coe 87-61.

D.J. Wilkins had the first points of the night and finished with 11 points making three of five from long-range.

Freshman Tucker Devries had 14 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Max Lampe led the Kohawks on Tuesday night with 15 points.

Next up, Drake faces South Dakota at home at 2 p.m. Sunday.