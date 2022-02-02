Here's how athletes who played hockey in Iowa fared in Beijing Olympics openers

Former Iowa Wild player Eric Staal notched an assist for Canada, while Andy Miele and Steven Kampfer had assists for the USA.

BEIJING, China — Team USA and Team Canda men's hockey both started their Beijing Olympics medal journeys in dominant fashion Thursday with contributions from athletes with Iowa ties.

Learn more about the hockey players and their Thursday performances below.

Staal played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons, but did not sign with a team for the 2021-22 season. He joined the Iowa Wild in January to get back on the ice ahead of the Olympics.

He even scored the game-winning goal at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Shots on Goal: 3

+/-: -1

Total Ice Time: 15:12

Shifts: 23

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:39

Team Canada men's hockey schedule: Friday, Feb. 11 at 10:10 p.m. CT vs. USA (preliminary round); Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT vs. China (preliminary round)

Smith played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2017-19. In the 2018-19 season, he led the team with 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games.

Shots on Goal: 2

+/-: +1

Total Ice Time: 10:24

Shifts: 17

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:36

Team USA men's hockey schedule: Friday, Feb. 11 at 10:10 p.m. CT vs. Canada (preliminary round); Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. CT: USA vs. Germany (preliminary round)

Miele played with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders during the 2005-06 season and part of the 2006-07 season. He totaled 17 goals and 25 assists in 65 games with the Roughriders.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Shots on Goal: 4

+/-: +1

Total Ice Time: 15:53

Shifts: 23

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:41

Kampfer played for the Iowa Wild during the 2013-14 season, tallying six goals and 20 assists in 69 games. He also played for the Sioux City Muskateers from 2004-06 and was named the Muskateers' top rookie his first year.

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Shots on Goal: 3

+/-: +3

Total Ice Time: 17:12

Shifts: 30

Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:34

McLaughlin played for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders from 2016-18. He tallied 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 81 games and was team captain his second season.

Shots on Goal: 1

+/-: 0

Total Ice Time: 8:38

Shifts: 14

14 Average Time on Ice/Shift: 0:37

Hentges played for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Hentges racked up four goals and eight assists in 16 games.