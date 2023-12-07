Las Vegas Aces sign former Iowa State star Ashley Joens to emergency hardship contract

Joens was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings, playing eight games for the team before she was waived in June.

Iowa State University women's basketball all-time leading scorer Ashley Joens is headed to the Las Vegas Aces.

The team signed Joens to an emergency hardship contract on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, Joens was drafted 19th overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

Joens played eight games with the Wings before she was waived in late June alongside Jasmine Dickey to make room for returning player Odyssey Sims.

“Odyssey is a proven player in the WNBA who demonstrated in her brief time with the Wings earlier this season that she can contribute to the success of our team,” Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. “We are excited to have her re-join us today.”

A former member of the FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup team, Joens is acknowledged as one of the pillars of the Cyclones during her career.

While at Iowa State, Joes averaged 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds and earned a variety of accolades, such as being named a 2022 and 2023 All-American.